YOUNG, Annie Beavers, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, December 31, 2019. God, in His infinite wisdom, called Annie Bell Beavers Young from labor to reward. Affectionately known as "Mrs. Chick" to all who knew her, Annie was born on January 13, 1935, to the late Johnnie and Georgie Beavers. She joined and became a member of Cedar Street Church. She enjoyed cooking especially during the holidays with her family. She was an avid nurturer to many in the community. Her nurturing and motherly spirit gained her so many non-biological kids calling her "Momma Chick." She worked as a certified in-home child care provider for the Commonwealth of Virginia Social Services and a Teacher's Aide at Richmond Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Georgie Beavers; six sons, Vatelle, Rudolph Jr., Luscious, Keith, Anthony and Darrell Young; one daughter, Dorothy Young-Thomas; one granddaughter, Katarva Young; and one great-grandson, Rawleak Pryor. Annie is survived by her husband, Rudolph Young Sr. of Richmond, Va.; two sons, Westley and Val Young of Richmond, Va.; six daughters, Shelia, Regina, Valerie, Gwendora and Tomeeka Young and Rhonda Young-Barfield (Michael) of Richmond, Va.; two nephews, Linwood and Larry Beavers of Richmond, Va. She had 28 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by devoted friend, Theresa Hopson of Richmond, Va.; honorary children, Dana Harris, Ricardo Fogle, Lester Giles and Teresa Jennings of Richmond, Va.; and a host of family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, and where the family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
