YOUNG, LEONIDAS

YOUNG, Deacon Leonidas Sr., age 97, of Richmond, departed this life January 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora Belle Young; and his son, Dr. Leonidas Young II. He is survived by three daughters, Jean Gilmore (Charles), Carolyn Hughes and Lora Hack (Daryl); five grandchildren, Leonidas Young III, Ariel Young, Erika Roach (James) and devoted, Erika Braxton and April Hughes; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruby Chestnut (Taylor), Patricia Wright (Delaney) and Denyce Jones (Amos); one brother, Herman Young (Soc); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one daughter-in-law, Sanya Young; and other relatives and friends, among them, Peter Young. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 12 noon at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown (pastor). Rev. Chris Moore, eulogy. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at church 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.View online memorial
