YOUNG, Linda B., 68, of Henrico, died January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, David Courtney; and parents, Courtney and Mary Brown. Surviving are her husband, Raymond F. Young; two daughters, Samantha Lester (Mario) and Phylicia Young; son, Rev. Brian Harris; four grandchildren, Brielle, Amaya, Olivia and Miracle; aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Road. Rev. Dr. Ray McKenzie officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
