YOUNG, Patricia Collins, age 84, of Hanover, Va., died October 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Ann and her husband, Glenn; a son, Charlie and his wife, Melissa. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Emily, Jack, Patrick, Millie and Ruby; and a brother, Dick Collins and his wife, Marilyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Young of 46 years; her parents, Richard and Dorothy Collins; and a sister, Nancy Davis. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, puzzles, antiquing and the dogs in her life, most recently her companion, Chloe. Her nurturing spirit will be missed by many. Pat was a member and twice past president of the Hanover Woman's Club. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Hanover County, where her funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Hanover.View online memorial