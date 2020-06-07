YOUNG, Robert I., was born April 16, 1953 in Boise, Idaho, and died May 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He was the son of the late Lt. Col. (USAF Ret.) Malcolm M. and Margaret W. Young of Hampton, Va. After growing up in England, Libya and several U.S. states, Rob eventually settled and graduated from Hampton High School and later, Old Dominion University. As a founding member of the "self-proclaimed" Raider Nation, he was a die-hard fan to the end. A natural salesman, he worked in insurance before deciding that office work wasn't really for him. He then worked in construction before running several different concrete companies. He is survived by his three children, Arthur, Amanda and Robbie; and his grandson, Tyler. He also leaves behind his sisters, Molly and Kate. In light of the COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private.View online memorial
