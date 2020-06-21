YOUNG, Robert Irwin, III, 78, passed away June 13, 2020, at his home in Reedville, Va., as a result of injuries sustained in a fall. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret Lowry and Robert I. Young Jr.; and his brother, Raymond E. Young. Bob is survived by his wife and soulmate, Candace "Candy" Young; his sons, Keith L. Young (Sherry) and John M. Young (Jennifer); stepson, Scott Rogers (Shawn); and stepdaughter, Brandon Burton (Jeff); grandson, Joshua Young; and stepgrandsons, Zachary Rogers, Kyle Burton and Chase Burton. He is also survived by a special cousin, Florence McLeod, who is more like a sister. Surviving too is the mother of his sons, Gail Young. A true southern gentleman, loved by everyone who met him, Bob was born and raised in Richmond, where he graduated from Manchester High School. After graduating from East Carolina College (now University), Bob eventually returned to Richmond, where he went to work for and retired from a long career with Reynolds Metals. Bob led a full life! He coached little league, ran multiple marathons and was a Boy Scout leader. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, cheering on the Orioles and East Carolina football. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The recurring theme in comments from former coworkers and hunting buddies was his "kind and caring" spirit. To honor Bob, spend time doing what he loved, spending time with friends and family as often as possible. In lieu of flowers, if you choose to contribute in Bob's memory, please consider the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond at www.vawarmemorial.org or the American Veterans Tribute at a-v-t.org to honor his military service to the country he loved.View online memorial
