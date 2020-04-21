YOUNG, Rudolph "Rudy" Sr., passed away on the morning of April 13, 2020, at McGuire Veterans Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Bell Beavers Young; and seven sons, Vatelle, Rudolph Jr., Luscious, Keith, Anthony, Darrell Young and Lorenzo Harris; daughter, Dorothy Young Thomas; granddaughter, Katarva Young; and great-grandson, Rawleak Pryor. Rudolph is survived by two sons, Wesley and Val Young; six daughters, Shelia, Regina, Valerie, Gwendora and Tomeeka Young and Rhonda Young-Barfield (Michael); 28 grandchtldren, 50 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great grandchildren; three nieces, Patricia - Richmond, Lacheer - New Jersey and Lurleen California; two nephews, Larry and Linwood Beavers; one daughter-in-law, Iris Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends; and three devoted friends, Edward Nash, Khalifah Alii (Skeeter) and Mr. Albert Key. A viewing wil be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
