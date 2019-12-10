YOUNG, Trudy W., 70, of Sutherland, Va., passed away December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Roger A. Young; children, Tracie Cerisano and Allen Young (Renessa); grandchildren, Kacie Cerisano, Seth Swick (Brooke), Kayla Young and Wyatt Morrell; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Honeycutt and Selene Swick; and two sisters. Trudy was a member of Ocran United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will be private.View online memorial
