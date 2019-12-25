YOUNG, Wilma King, 90, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019. She was born October 19, 1929, in Ivanhoe, Va., daughter of the late Legrand and Edith King. On September 29, 1955, she married the love of her life, Douglas Lynwood Young, who went home to be with the Lord in March 2019. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Frank King; and sisters, Janice Surface and Rebecca Kinney. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Truitt (Fil), Roger Young (Cindy), Richard Young (Dolores) and Faith Young; grandchildren, Stephen Truitt (Michelle), Erica Hall (Mark), Jessica Cowardin (Stephen), Heather Agnew (Michael), Timothy, Joshua, David and Patrick; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Fred King and David King (Carole); sister, Irene Hopkins; brother-in-law, Bill Kinney; and sister-in-law, Peggy King. Wilma graduated from Holmes Bible College and dedicated her life to full-time ministry through The International Pentecostal Holiness Church alongside her husband until his retirement. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019. Interment in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Falcon Children's Home and Family Services, www.falconchildreshome.com or Chosen People Ministries, www.chosenpeople.com.View online memorial
