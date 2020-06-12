YOUNGER, Denise, 54, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She is survived by her children, Deandra Augburn, Corinthia Younger and Rasheem Younger; parents, Jean Younger-Green and Isaac Younger; grandchildren, Durrell, Antonio, Shadonna, Avi, Rashad, Aceon, Syheem and Ashton; four sisters and four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, with her graveside service to immediately follow at Centralia Cemetery.View online memorial
