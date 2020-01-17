ZABNER, Karen Elaine Simmons, 69, quietly passed away on January 12, 2020, after a short struggle with ALS. She was preceded in death by her father, John W. Simmons. Left to cherish her sweet memories are her loving and devoted husband, Gary; her mom, Elaine; her brothers, John and James; stepdaughter, Stefani; and a world of friends. Karen was born in Charleston, W.Va., and relocated to Richmond with her family at the age of four. Karen was a graduate of Hermitage High School and James Madison University. She was a retired administrative assistant at Regency Mall and previously Chesterfield Town Center. She attended First Baptist Church of Richmond and enjoyed walks around Midlothian Mines Lake, baseball, traveling with her husband and spending time with her friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, between 4 and 7 p.m. at Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy. A service will be held in the chapel at First Baptist Church on Monument and Arthur Ashe Boulevard on Monday, January 20, at 11 a.m. A reception will be held in Flamming Hall immediately following the service. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave.View online memorial
