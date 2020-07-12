ZERKEL, LENFERD JR.

ZERKEL, Lenferd Brooks Jr., died peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the age of 77, in Richmond, Va. Born July 9, 1942, he was the son of the late Lenferd Brooks and Io Miller Zerkel. A committed member of his community as well as a devoted husband and father, Brooks will be greatly missed. After serving in the Navy, Brooks graduated from RPI in 1968. In his professional career, he worked as an auditor at Ernst & Ernst, Central National Bank and Central Fidelity Bank, as a broker, owner and realtor at Bon Air Land & Improvement Co., and as the business manager at The New Community School. Brooks served on numerous boards, including NAA, BSA, Rotary International and Sons of the Revolution. He was passionate about all his pursuits but most of all, loved to be on the water. Brooks was a member of Fishing Bay Yacht Club and Dogtown Yacht Club. In his retirement years, Brooks became a Regional Race Officer and Judge with U.S. Sailing and enjoyed serving in this capacity up and down the east coast. He leaves his wife of 51 years, Barbara G. Zerkel; his son, Douglas A. Zerkel and wife Christie; his daughter, Ellen Z. Baker and husband, Christopher; and his five grandchildren, Jake and Kara Zerkel and Nathan, Seth and Nicholas Baker. A private interment will be held at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Central Virginia, Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
