ZIEGLER, Betty Mae Dunn, 88, of Richmond, Va., transitioned from this life, at home, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was the eldest of three children born to Shirley Wyman Dunn and Cecil Dunn on May 27, 1931, in Missoula, Mont. Betty grew up with two younger sisters in Pittsfield, Mass. Losing her mother to an illness at age 11, her stepmother, Evelyn Dunn, was a godsend to the family and Betty was blessed with a much younger brother. Betty was musically inclined and nourished this gift by playing the violin throughout her life and graduated with a degree in music from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J. Richmond, Va., became Betty's longtime home in the early 1950s when she moved to lead children's choirs. Here, she was fortunate to meet and marry John Malcolm Ziegler and proceeded to raise three children. Betty loved her Lord and was very involved as a longtime member of Reveille United Methodist Church. She loved playing her violin for the enjoyment of others and even exercised her gift by giving a concert two weeks before her passing. Betty was preceded in death by her husband; and by her younger sister, Suzanne. She is survived by her sister, Beverly Kilmer of Bozeman, Mont.; half-brother, Russell Dunn of Albany, N.Y.; three children, Carl Ziegler (Leslie) of Durham, N.C., Gloria Ziegler of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Daniel Ziegler of Albuquerque, N.M.; three grandchildren, Scott Ziegler of Knightdale, N.C., Brian Ziegler (Krystal) of Clayton, N.C. and Lindsey Arnette (Evan) of Knightdale, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Hayden and Sophia; as well as a large, extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A Life Celebration service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reveille UMC in Betty's honor.View online memorial
ZIEGLER, BETTY
To plant a tree in memory of BETTY ZIEGLER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.