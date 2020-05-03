ZIHERL, Frank L. "Bud" Sr., 76, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Bud's lung cancer returned in 2018 as stage 3, but it was his diagnosis in late February of Aspiration Pneumonia that took his life. Bud is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jo-Ell; son, Frank L. "Chip" Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Stacey Anne Pumper (Mark); and son, Kristopher Joseph (Cathy). He was the proud grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of four. His sister, Maureen Erb, resides in Florida. Bud proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed telling stories of his adventures on special assignments. He received an honorable discharge as Airman 1st Class in 1967. He dabbled with a couple of businesses, but the majority of his career was spent in outside sales. When he first started out selling cutting tools and abrasives, the manufacturers held training sessions to teach salesmen how their products were manufactured and best used. This training afforded him the opportunity to troubleshoot manufacturing problems in the field and he became known as somewhat of an expert. In his free time he enjoyed playing golf and working with local and state Jaycees wherever he lived. He was a member of the ACCA Temple Car Club and Divan, the St. Edward's Council of the Knights of Columbus #6189 and Past Faithful Navigator of the Monsignor McMahon Assembly #2205. Bud organized the 1st Annual Golf Outing for Blessed Sacrament High School in Powhatan. Bud enjoyed traveling with his family, boating and attending the races at RIR twice a year. Later in life, he enjoyed traveling the Caribbean and Mexico with his wife and cruising with friends they actually met on a cruise 12 years ago. The four of them have a cruise on the books in November. Bud was at home with his wife, Jo-Ell; his daughter, Stacey; and his daughter-in-law, Cathy, when he was called home to be with the Lord. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, Va. 22202 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be made at blileys.com.View online memorial
