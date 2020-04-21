ZIMM, Alan (Ziemniak), 99, Holocaust survivor of Richmond, Virgina, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, just one month shy of his 100th birthday. He was born in Kolo, Poland, May 24, 1920, one of nine children born to Menachem and Shaina Ziemniak (of blessed memory). Though Alan had dreams of a formal education, his oldest brother, Hillel (of blessed memory) taught him the skills of tailoring. His hometown was next to Chelmno, the site where the Nazis first experimented with poison gas to exterminate Jews. The Nazis invaded his town when Alan was 17, and persecutions of the Jews began immediately. As his family dispersed in an effort to survive, he and his sister, Rywka, along with her two children (of blessed memory) were captured and deported to the Lodz Ghetto. As luck would have it, he was assigned work in a vegetable garden which kept him fed and healthy. He remained in the ghetto until 1943 when he was sent to Czestochowa and Buchenwald to work in a munition's factory. He was shipped to Dora-Mittelbau as a slave-laborer where he worked in an underground factory on V1 and V2 rockets that would be used against the Allies. While at Dora-Mittelbau, a German engineer would secretly leave a sandwich in the drawer of the machine at which Alan worked. The kindness of the engineer saved Alan's life. A year later he was transported to Bergen-Belsen where he was liberated in 1945 by the British. The joy of the liberation was slightly clouded by the fact that there was no home or country to which he could return. After the war, he went to Lodz, Poland, where a survivor registry was being created. Out of his entire family, only Alan and his older brother, Solomon (of blessed memory) survived the Holocaust. It was in Lodz where he met Halina Drexler, his future wife. They were married in Germany in 1948 and came to Richmond, Virginia to start a new life in 1949. Alan was grateful for the new life and family he created with Halina. In an interesting turn of events, two brothers married two sisters when Alan's only surviving sibling Solomon, married Halina's sister, Helen (of blessed memory). Together, the two couples tried to rebuild what they'd lost in Europe and sow the seeds of a new life. Alan and Halina's greatest pride and joy were their children: Solomon, Ruth Ann, Rebecca and Josh. Solomon married Nina Deutsch, and their children are Yossi, Yoni, Michael and Tova. Ruth married John McMahon, and their children are Jordana, Jeremy and Josie. Rebecca married David Parisier, and their children are Aaron and Ethan. Josh married Allyson Ocean, and their son is Jordan. Alan affectionately embraced both sons and daughters-in-law as if they were his own. As a result of two brothers marrying two sisters, the families were interwoven in a unique way. Sol and Helen had two children, Melvin Zimm (of blessed memory) and Brenda Zimm Oscar (of blessed memory). Melvin and his wife, Sheila, and their children, Sophie and Clara along with Brenda and her husband, Larry Oscar and their children, Rachel and Jason, were determined to embrace life and spread hope in the new generations. Alan's other sister-in-law, Nana Drexler (of blessed memory) shared this same sense of determination in Toronto, Canada where she lived. Alan was hired as a tailor in a Richmond haberdashery, and after six months he had saved enough money to open his own business. Through the years, Alan built a respected business with prestigious clientele in his European custom tailor shop, where he built a community of customers who came for a bespoke look, as well as lively political banter. Saturdays at Alan Zimm's Custom Tailor Shop was like being a member of a club, and all were there for the work AND the manconversations were vibrant, intelligent and gracious (always with WRVA radio blasting in the background). Alan worked tirelessly to ensure that his children received the education of which he was deprived. He was so committed to his work that his definition of "semi-retired" was working Monday through Friday and only half a day on Saturday. He decided to retire at the age of 97. Alan had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He would tell the same jokes over and over again enthusiastically, not only to make his audience laugh, but also himself. He was so joyful and optimistic considering his past experiences. A lover of ping-pong, dominos and checkers, Alan was always a good source of fun and positive energy. Alan enjoyed traveling, and with his family in 1981, attended the First World Gathering of Holocaust survivors in Jerusalem, Israel. Despite many painful memories, in 1990, Alan and Halina reluctantly traveled to Poland with their daughter, Rebecca out of respect for their children's curiosity to explore their origins. 2005 marked the 60th anniversary of the liquidation of the Lodz ghetto which Alan attended with his grandson, Jeremy. In addition, in 2007, Alan and Halina were invited to The White House as guests and at the behest of President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, whose father liberated Bergen- Belsen. Alan was a proud patriot and loved the USA and the freedoms this country afforded him. Alan and Halina have shared their stories of courage and triumph to all levels of students, the military and even prison inmates, inspiring countless numbers of people. His legacy is chronicled in the Yale Archives, Yad Vashem, the U.S. Holocaust Museum, the Shoah Foundation and the Virginia Holocaust Museum. Alan is survived by his wife, Halina; four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends and family can join the graveside burial ceremony on Zoom on 2 p.m. April 20. Please contact Temple Beth-El for the link to join. An in-person memorial service will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates contributions to be made to the Virginia Holocaust Museum. May his memory be a blessing and a source of comfort to all who mourn him.View online memorial
