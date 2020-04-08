ZIMM, Helen Drexler, 96, of Richmond, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Helen was born in Lodz, Poland, in 1924, the oldest of three sisters. Her father owned a wholesale business and soap factory that had a telephone, which wasn't common at the time. With the Nazi occupation of Poland and the persecution of Jewish people, Helen and her family were forced to flee Lodz and fearing deportation, Helen's father, Solomon, procured her a fake birth certificate. She lived throughout the war as a housekeeper, with the Christian identity, Niusia Kazusek. Helen and her sisters were the only members of their family to survive the Holocaust. After the war, Helen went with her middle sister, Nana, to live with an aunt in Toronto, Canada, while her youngest sister, Halina, moved with her husband, Alan Zimm, to Richmond, Va., in 1949. Helen met her husband, Sol Zimm (of blessed memory), through her sister and brother-in-law. Sol and Alan were brothers, also Holocaust survivors, born in Kolo, Poland. Helen and Sol were married and she joined her husband and sister in Richmond soon after. In Richmond, Helen and Sol developed a rich life. Every simcha was filled with song and dance, surrounded by a growing family that they loved fiercely-- their children, Melvin Zimm (of blessed memory) and Sheila Drucker and their children, Sophie and Clara and Brenda Zimm Oscar (of blessed memory) and Larry Oscar and their children, Rachel and Jason and Halina and Alan's family, Ruth and John McMahon and their children, Jeremy and Jordana, Rebecca and David Parisier and their children, Aaron and Ethan, Josh Zimm and Allyson Ocean and their son, Jordan and Sol and Nina Zimm and their children, Tova, Yossi, Yoni and Michael; and Helen's sister, Nana Drexler (of blessed memory). Judaism was the centerpiece of Helen's life. She spent many years sharing her story of survival and teaching tolerance in classrooms across Richmondreminding students never to use the word "hate" but to search for compassion instead. Helen felt a lot of pride in being able to share this story through the exhibitions at the Virginia Holocaust Museum. She was a true Zionist and lover of the State of Israeltraveling there many times including the World Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors in 1981 with her entire family. Helen was also a lifelong Hadassah member, a supporter of Camp Ramah and B'nai Brith and devoted member of Temple Beth-El. Temple Beth-El was like a second home to Helen. She celebrated many simchas there, including her Bat Mitzvah in 1985 that she shared with her daughter, Brenda. Helen spent every Saturday sitting close to the front and singing loudly. The clergy and congregation took care of her like a member of their own familytaking her to and from services, giving her a back cushion for her seat and honoring her during Shabbat services. Helen was supremely funny and liked to laugh. As a woman on the shorter side, she was often mistaken for the diminutive and well-known therapist, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and when those occasions occurred Helen enjoyed furthering the mistaken identity by dolling out advice. She often told you "if you've got it, flaunt it" and "when you're smiling, the whole world smiles with you." She liked her matzo ball soup with a lot of dill and most everything else was "too salty." She was feisty and protective of her family. She loved to sing Israeli folk songs and, sometimes, without warning, would sing "To Life" from Fiddler on the Roof"To life! To life! L'chaim!" Helen went to the beauty parlor every week. She enjoyed shopping and old Hollywood moviesmany of which were shown to her by her son, Mel. She loved to dance and loved being lifted in the chair during the Hora. Living was her biggest joy. A letter a student wrote to Helen after seeing her speak said that she was strong like "an oak tree." While much shorter in stature than an oak, she was rooted in faith and firm in her belief that life was to be relished and celebrated. About 10 years ago Helen, when honored on the pulpit at synagogue, began closing her prayer by proclaiming "forever and ever!", meaning that the Jewish people, their spirit and story should endure for all time. Soon the entire congregation began responding to her "forever and ever." And so too shall Helen's story and her life endure forever and ever. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Sol Zimm; two children, son, Melvin Zimm and daughter, Brenda Zimm Oscar; and sister, Nana Drexler--losses she felt deeply. She is survived by her grandchildren, Rachel Oscar, Jason Oscar, Sophie Zimm and Clara Zimm; her daughter-in-law, Sheila Drucker; her son-in-law, Lawrence Oscar; and sister and brother-in-law Halina Zimm and Alan Zimm. Friends and family can join the graveside burial ceremony on Zoom. Please contact Temple Beth-El for the link to join. An in-person memorial ceremony forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Virginia Holocaust Museum and Hadassah.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers