ZIMMERMAN, Jane Harris, 92, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020. Jane was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on November 30, 1927, to the late Alfred R. Harris and Alice Garrett Harris. She graduated from Richmond Professional Institute, where she majored in music and became a concert pianist. She was also a former Queen of the Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester, Virginia. Jane loved growing her beautiful roses, listening to classical music and playing her piano. She was an exceptional cook who prepared many delicious meals for her family. Jane also loved going to church and encouraged her loved ones to have a relationship with the Lord. She was very devoted to her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them, especially for Sunday dinner. In addition to her talents, Jane was a beautiful and sweet person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death in 2010 by her husband of 58 years, James M. Zimmerman; and her brothers, Randall and Joseph Harris. She is survived by her sons, Keith M. Zimmerman Sr. (Sue) and Kim L. Zimmerman; grandchildren, Jessica Zimmerman and Keith M. Zimmerman Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Alonna. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia. Arrangements are by the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue.View online memorial
