ZNACKO, Helen Rose, 81, of Henrico, passed away on November 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Originally from Chester, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of James F. and Helen M. Burke. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Emrich D. Znacko; and her brother, James P. Burke. She is survived by her children, Jerry E. Plummer (Whitney), Mark A. Plummer (Carol), Jacqueline A. Gittman (Howard), Carol A. Mathews (James), Emrich D. Matthew Znacko; and ten grandchildren, Logan-Ann (Jacob), Kendall, Dalton, Dustin (Jordan), Peyton-Ann, Berkeley, Carly, Kennedy, Reilly and Kemp. Helen was an avid lover of nature and had a special admiration for cardinals and deer. She was known by her grandchildren by many names including Gangie, Gigi and Ganga. Helen was a big supporter of Richmond Animal League and VCU basketball. She was a follower of Hallmark movies, Family Feud, Dancing with the Stars, cooking shows and court T.V. She was a tremendous cook and had a fantastic sense of humor. She loved her children and grandchildren, unconditionally. The rear windshield of her car represented each university her grandchildren attended. Helen was the heart and soul of the family and the glue that bonded us together. A very special thank you to Jackie Lowry, her neighbor and dearest friend. Your kindness and help throughout the years has been immeasurable. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where her funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to Richmond Animal League (RAL).