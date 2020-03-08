ZOECKLER, Max, 80, of Powhatan, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carol Zoeckler; daughter, Kerri Mueller; son, Jeff Zoeckler (Catherine); grandchildren, Gunner and Aiden Mueller, Lucia and Naomi Zoeckler; brothers, Alan Zoeckler, Scott Zoeckler (Margie); sister in-law, Barbara Zoeckler; and dog, Rhett. Max was an investigator for the State Corp. Commissions for 30 years. He was a graduate of RPI and served in the Army for three years in the 82nd Airborne. Max was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. We will miss him so much. The family will receive friends Monday, March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Highway (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 11:30 a.m. in the Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Goochland. Online condolences may be made at Bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Max Zoeckler, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
Guaranteed delivery before Max's Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Graveside
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Ave.
Richmond, Va 23238
12609 Patterson Ave.
Richmond, Va 23238
Guaranteed delivery before Max's Graveside begins.