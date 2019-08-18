ZOELLNER, Paul Sanchez, 88, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Originally from Perryville, Mo., Paul was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Fay, whom he met and married in New York City while she was working as a professional ballet dancer and he was working in the advertising industry. He is survived by his twin brother, David of Santa Rosa, California; daughter, Karen of Richmond; a son, Scott of Summit, New Jersey and his spouse, Alison. He was a loving grandfather and active participant in the lives of Bryan and Ashley Hogan as well as Edward and James Zoellner. Paul graduated from the University of Missouri, where he participated in track and football. He combined his education with a passion and knowledge of foreign languages to lead a successful career as an award-winning International Creative Director for the advertising and marketing industries. Most notably, Paul served as a senior executive at Doyle Dane Bernbach, Ogilvy and Mather, among others. Paul was fluent in five languages and during his career proudly worked in over 40 countries on six continents for many clients, including Lufthansa Airlines, World Gold Council, Colgate-Palmolive and Unilever. Throughout his life, Paul was a keen follower of world events. A career writer, avid reader and teacher, at the age of 83 Paul learned the art of screen writing and completed two screenplays prior to his passing. While Paul's career took him all over the world, prior to relocating to Virginia, he and Fay raised their children in Bedford, New York and also resided on Sanibel Island, Florida. As per Paul's wishes, the family is planning a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Paul Zoellner to the Virginia Opera, P.O. Box 784, Richmond, Va. 23218.View online memorial