ON THIS DATE
1906: The “Hitless Wonder” Chicago White Sox began their AL record 19-game winning streak with a 3-0 win over Boston. The record would be tied by the 1947 New York Yankees.
1979: New York Yankees catcher Thurman Munson is killed in a plane crash practicing takeoffs and landings near his Ohio home.
2012: Newport News native Gabby Douglas becomes the third straight American to win gymnastics’ biggest prize when she wins the all-around Olympic title.
