ON THIS DATE
1979: In the most ill-fated promotion in baseball history, thousands of fans overran the Comiskey Park field during “Disco Demolition Night” and caused the Chicago White Sox to forfeit the second game of a doubleheader after losing to Detroit 4-1 in the first.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.