ON THIS DATE
1968 — The Green Bay Packers win their second straight Super Bowl. Bart Starr, the game’s MVP, completes 13 of 24 passes for 202 yards.
1973 — The Miami Dolphins, who went 14-0 in the regular season and won two playoff games, beat the Washington Redskins 14-7 in the Super Bowl to become the only undefeated team in NFL history.
