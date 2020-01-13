ON THIS DATE

1968 — The Green Bay Packers win their second straight Super Bowl. Bart Starr, the game’s MVP, completes 13 of 24 passes for 202 yards.

1973 — The Miami Dolphins, who went 14-0 in the regular season and won two playoff games, beat the Washington Redskins 14-7 in the Super Bowl to become the only undefeated team in NFL history.

