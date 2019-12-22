ON THIS DATE

1982: Chaminade, an NAIA school, beats top-ranked Virginia and 7-foot-4 center Ralph Sampson 77-72 in Honululu in one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history. Tony Randolph leads Chaminade with 19 points. Sampson scores 12 points and pulls down 17 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

