ON THIS DATE
1982: Chaminade, an NAIA school, beats top-ranked Virginia and 7-foot-4 center Ralph Sampson 77-72 in Honululu in one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history. Tony Randolph leads Chaminade with 19 points. Sampson scores 12 points and pulls down 17 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.