ON THIS DATE

1984: Boston’s Larry Bird (above right) and Philadelphia’s Julius Erving exchange punches in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 130-119 win over the 76ers. Bird is called for an offensive foul at 1:38 with the Celtics up 95-75. Philadelphia center Moses Malone (Petersburg) grabs Bird around his neck and holds him as Erving hits Bird several times. The benches clear and Bird and Erving are ejected.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription