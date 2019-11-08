ON THIS DATE
1984: Boston’s Larry Bird (above right) and Philadelphia’s Julius Erving exchange punches in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 130-119 win over the 76ers. Bird is called for an offensive foul at 1:38 with the Celtics up 95-75. Philadelphia center Moses Malone (Petersburg) grabs Bird around his neck and holds him as Erving hits Bird several times. The benches clear and Bird and Erving are ejected.
