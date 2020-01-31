on this date

1995: Utah guard John Stockton becomes the NBA’s career assist leader, setting up Karl Malone with 6:30 left in the first half of the Jazz’s 129-88 victory over Denver. Stockton’s 9,922nd assist moves him ahead of Magic Johnson.

2004: The New England Patriots win their second Super Bowl in three seasons after Adam Vinatieri kicks a field goal with 4 seconds left to lift his team to a 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

2009: Rafael Nadal holds off Roger Federer in another momentum-swinging five-set final to win the Australian Open. Nadal needs 4 hours, 23 minutes to win 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-2. The 22-year-old Nadal wins his sixth Grand Slam and becomes the first Spaniard to win the Australian title.

2015: Malcolm Butler intercepts a pass by Russell Wilson (Collegiate) in the end zone with 20 seconds left, helping New England hold on to beat Seattle 28-24 for their fourth Super Bowl title.

