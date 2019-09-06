ON THIS DATE
1940: Johnny Mize of St. Louis hit three homers and drove in six runs in a 16-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of a doubleheader. Mize became the first player to hit three homers in one game four times in a career.
1969: Rod Laver wins the U.S. Open and the grand slam of tennis for the second time in his career with a victory over Tony Roche. Laver wins 7-9, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.
2002: Pete Sampras beats Andre Agassi 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to win his 14th Grand Slam title and the U.S. Open for the fifth time.
