ON THIS DATE
1963: Loyola Chicago blows out Tennessee Tech 111-42 for the largest margin of victory (69) in the history of the NCAA basketball tournament.
1979: St. John’s and Penn post two of the biggest upsets ever in the NCAA tournament in the second round of the East regional in Raleigh, N.C. St. John’s, the 40th and last team selected, beats No. 2 seed Duke 80-78, and Penn comes from behind to beat No. 1 seed North Carolina 72-71.
