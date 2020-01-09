ON THIS DATE

1980: Goaltender Jim Stewart, playing in his first and only game with the Boston Bruins, gives up three goals in the first four minutes and five in the first period. He’s replaced and never plays in the NHL again.

2008: Alex Ovechkin signs a $124 million, 13-year contract extension with the Washington Capitals, the NHL’s first $100 million deal.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription