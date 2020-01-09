ON THIS DATE
1980: Goaltender Jim Stewart, playing in his first and only game with the Boston Bruins, gives up three goals in the first four minutes and five in the first period. He’s replaced and never plays in the NHL again.
2008: Alex Ovechkin signs a $124 million, 13-year contract extension with the Washington Capitals, the NHL’s first $100 million deal.
