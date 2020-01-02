ON THIS DATE

1920: Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sells pitcher-outfielder Babe Ruth’s contract to the New York Yankees for $125,000 plus a $350,000 loan.

1998: Michigan wins its first national championship since 1948 as the Wolverines are officially declared No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll. The coaches poll jumps Nebraska to the No. 1 spot, creating a split national championship for the third time in the 1990s.

