ON THIS DATE

1972: Lee Trevino wins his second consecutive British Open title by beating Jack Nicklaus by one stroke.

1978: Jack Nicklaus shoots a 281 at St. Andrews to win his third and final British Open.

2007: The Philadelphia Phillies lose their 10,000 game, 10-2 to St. Louis. The franchise, born in 1883 as the Philadelphia Quakers and later called the Blue Jays in the mid-1940s, fall to 8,810-10,000.

