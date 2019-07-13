ON THIS DATE
1972: Lee Trevino wins his second consecutive British Open title by beating Jack Nicklaus by one stroke.
1978: Jack Nicklaus shoots a 281 at St. Andrews to win his third and final British Open.
2007: The Philadelphia Phillies lose their 10,000 game, 10-2 to St. Louis. The franchise, born in 1883 as the Philadelphia Quakers and later called the Blue Jays in the mid-1940s, fall to 8,810-10,000.
