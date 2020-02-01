on this date

1954: Bevo Francis of Rio Grande College scores 113 points in a 134-91 victory over Hillsdale. Francis breaks his own record for small colleges (84), set two weeks earlier against Alliance College.

1977: Toronto’s Ian Turnbull scores five goals to set an NHL record for defensemen as the Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 9-1.

2009: Kobe Bryant breaks the current Madison Square Garden record with 61 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 126-117 victory over New York.

2019: No. 23 North Carolina State is held to a stunningly low point total, losing to No. 12 Virginia Tech 47-24 in the Wolfpack’s lowest-scoring output of the shot-clock era, which dates back to the 1985-86 season.

