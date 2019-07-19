on this date

1941: Joe DiMaggio had three doubles and a homer in a 12-6, 17-inning victory by the New York Yankees over the Tigers in Detroit.

1974: In a winner-take-all match race at Hollywood Park, Chris Evert beats Miss Musket by 50 lengths.

1976: Hank Aaron hit the 755th and final home run of his career to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 win over California.

