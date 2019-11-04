on this date

1978: Oakland coach John Madden becomes the 13th head coach to win 100 games in the NFL as the Raiders beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-10.

1999: Carolina’s Ron Francis becomes the sixth NHL player to reach 1,500 career points when he assists on Sami Kapanen’s first-period goal for the Hurricanes in 3-2 loss at Detroit.

