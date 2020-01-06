on this date
1961: Detroit’s Dick Lane blocks Sam Baker’s extra-point kick to save a 17-16 win for the Lions over the Cleveland Browns in the NFL’s first Playoff Bowl. Detroit, which finished second in the Western Conference, finishes in third place in the NFL. Cleveland was runner-up in the Eastern Conference.
1972: The Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Atlanta Hawks 134-90 for their 33rd straight victory, an NBA record.
1997: Rutgers-Camden ends its NCAA-record 117-game losing streak with a 77-72 victory over Bloomfield College. The Division III Pioneers were winless since beating Ramapo 74-73 on Jan. 18, 1992.
1999: Luc Robitaille of Los Angeles becomes the 27th NHL player to reach 500 goals. Robitaille scores in the first and third periods against goaltender Dwayne Roloson to help the Kings beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2.
