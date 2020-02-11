ON THIS DATE
1947: Boston’s Bill Cowley becomes the NHL’s all-time scoring leader when he registers a goal and an assist for the Bruins in a 10-1 win over the New York Rangers. Cowley’s 529 points is one more than Syd Howe, who retired one year earlier.
