ON THIS DATE
1999: Kenny Rogers walked Andruw Jones with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 11th inning, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series with a 10-9 victory over the New York Mets in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series.
2004: Curt Schilling, pitching on a dislocated ankle tendon held down by three sutures put in the day before, gave up one run over seven innings as the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-2 to save their season for the third day in a row and force a winner-take-all Game 7 for the AL pennant and a trip to the World Series. The series was three outs from a sweep on Oct. 17.
