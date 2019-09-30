ON THIS DATE

1932: Babe Ruth, as legend has it, called his home run against Chicago’s Charlie Root in the fifth inning of Game 3 of the World Series, won by the New York Yankees 7-5 at Wrigley Field. Ruth and Lou Gehrig each hit two homers for the Yankees.

1961: Roger Maris hits his 61st home run of the season, against Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. He breaks Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old single-season home run record and gives New York a 1-0 victory.

