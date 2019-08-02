ON THIS DATE

1906: Washington Senators pitcher Tom Hughes hit a solo home run off Fred Glade in the 10th inning for 1-0 win over the St. Louis Browns. He became the first pitcher to win a 1-0 extra-inning game with his own home run.

