ON THIS DATE

1940: King Kong Keller hit three homers to give the New York Yankees a 10-9 win over Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader split.

1971: Sixteen-time Gold Glove winner Brooks Robinson committed three errors in the sixth inning against the Oakland A’s. A three-run home run by fellow future Hall of Famer Frank Robinson’in the ninth won the game for the Orioles.

