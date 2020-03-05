on this date
1982: The San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks combine for 337 points in the highest scoring game in NBA history, to that point. The Spurs win 171-166 in three overtimes.
1984: Dale Hawerchuck of the Winnipeg Jets sets the NHL record for most assists in one period, with five in the second period of a 7-3 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings.
2001: In the CAA tournament final, George Mason beats UNC Wilmington 35-33 in the second-lowest scoring game in the shot-clock era of NCAA basketball.
