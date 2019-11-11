ON THIS DATE
1995: Miami’s Dan Marino breaks the NFL career record of 47,003 yards passing held by Richmond native Fran Tarkenton with a 9-yard pass to Irving Fryar during the Dolphins’ 34-17 loss to the New England Patriots.
ON THIS DATE
1995: Miami’s Dan Marino breaks the NFL career record of 47,003 yards passing held by Richmond native Fran Tarkenton with a 9-yard pass to Irving Fryar during the Dolphins’ 34-17 loss to the New England Patriots.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.