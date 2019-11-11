ON THIS DATE

1995: Miami’s Dan Marino breaks the NFL career record of 47,003 yards passing held by Richmond native Fran Tarkenton with a 9-yard pass to Irving Fryar during the Dolphins’ 34-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription