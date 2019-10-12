ON THIS DATE

1905: Christy Mathewson blanked the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0 to give the New York Giants the World Series in five games. All were shutouts, with Mathewson getting three, Joe McGinnity one, and Chief Bender of Philadelphia one.

1945: The Chicago Cardinals snap the longest losing streak in NFL history at 29 games with a 16-7 victory over the Chicago Bears.

1985: Ozzie Smith’s one-out, ninth-inning home run off Tom Niedenfuer gave the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 3-2 lead in the National League playoffs.

