on this date

1941: Joe Louis knocks out Red Burman in the fifth round at Madison Square Garden to retain the world heavyweight title.

1993: The Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, routing Buffalo 52-17 and giving the Bills their third straight loss in the title game, a league record.

2009: Bruce Smith (Virginia Tech) and Rod Woodson are elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. Senior nominee Bob Hayes and Randall McDaniel, Derrick Thomas and Buffalo owner Ralph Wilson also are elected.

