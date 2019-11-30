ON THIS DATE

1984: Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie is named the 50th Heisman Trophy winner.

2001: North Texas (5-6) loses to Troy State 18-16 to become the third team to go to a bowl with a losing record. The Mean Green, bound for the inaugural New Orleans Bowl as the Sun Belt Conference champion, joins SMU (4-6 in 1963) and William & Mary (5-6 in 1970) as the only teams to play in a bowl game with losing records.

