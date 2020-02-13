ON THIS DATE
1966: Philadelphia’s Wilt Chamberlain scores 41 points in a 149-123 win over Detroit to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, passing Bob Pettit (20,880 points).
1975: Julius Erving of the New York Nets scores 63 points in a 176-166 quadruple overtime loss to the San Diego Conquistadors. Erving sets an ABA record by shooting 25-for-46 from the field and the 342 points are an ABA record.
1986: Wayne Gretzky gets seven assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Quebec Nordiques 8-2. The seven assists tie the NHL record set by Detroit’s Billy Taylor in 1947.
