ON THIS DATE
1920: In the final race of his career, 3-year-old Man o War defeats 1919 Triple Crown winner Sir Barton in a match race, the Kenilworth Park Gold Cup. Sent off at odds of 1-20, Man o War wins by seven lengths for his 14th consecutive victory.
1929: The Philadelphia Athletics, trailing the Chicago Cubs 8-0 in the fourth game of the World Series, scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to win 10-8.
1986: The California Angels were one pitch away from their first pennant when they let the Boston Red Sox back into the American League playoffs with an 11-inning 7-6 victory in Game 5.
1986: Walter Payton becomes the first NFL player to accumulate 20,000 all-purpose yards in the Chicago Bears’ 20-7 victory over the Houston Oilers. Payton has 76 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving for a career total of 20,045.
