We’ve found ourselves in the middle of an almost unimaginable scenario.
Over the past week, COVID-19 has spread across Virginia and in the Richmond area. It has taken the lives of our community’s vulnerable seniors as it viciously spread through a long-term care facility in Henrico County, infecting both residents and staff. As the representative for Virginia’s 7th District, I couldn’t be more alarmed by what we are witnessing in our own backyard. But at the same time, I couldn’t be prouder of the medical staff who are answering the call to service in this newfound age of extreme uncertainty.
The heartbreaking accounts of the fight to contain and stop the spread of COVID-19 at our community’s long-term care facilities and hospitals demonstrate the commitment of health care workers and facility staff to the patients they serve. But they also highlight the real need on the ground for personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing supplies at our hospitals and our long-term care facilities.
Since the pandemic began, I’ve been on repeated conference calls with our hospital administrators, nursing home and long-term care facility staff, and local health care officials. They are exhausted, to be sure, but they continue to fight around the clock to attend to the needs of the suffering and the vulnerable. They are keeping their promises to our neighbors and communities.
But they’ve also been clear — our doctors, nurses and nursing home staff need additional PPE, and they need it now. To keep serving patients and to prevent themselves from becoming future COVID-19 victims, they urgently require more ventilators, disposable gowns, N95 masks, protective gloves and hand sanitizer.
At the federal level, major steps have been taken to address widespread PPE shortages. This past week, I joined the U.S. House in passing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This package includes more than $100 billion for our hospitals and other health care providers — including strengthened funding for PPE. The CARES Act also creates a State and Local Coronavirus Relief Fund, from which Virginia is expected to receive more than $3.3 billion in funding during this emergency.
But our medical staff cannot afford to wait patiently for these federal funds to be distributed in the weeks — or even months — to come. With each day of continued exposure and continued supply shortages, they literally are risking their lives. The federal government must come to their aid immediately.
On Friday, President Donald Trump invoked his authorities under the Defense Production Act to order U.S. companies to produce ventilators. This move was long overdue, but it’s nowhere near the final step in addressing critical equipment shortages. This administration must take similarly bold actions to order the production of PPE for our medical staff on the front lines of this crisis.
That’s why on Friday, I pushed U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to use his department’s authorities under the Defense Production Act to immediately facilitate the production and distribution of additional PPE to our nursing homes in Henrico and across the country that are facing acute shortages. With additional PPE, our region’s medical staff could continue protecting our neighbors, and our health care systems could prevent a spiraling situation in which they are overwhelmed by skyrocketing coronavirus cases and grappling with infected personnel.
In the days and weeks to come, I’ll be pressing the administration to coordinate immediate support to our medical professionals. In addition to PPE, we also need testing supplies like reagents and nasal pharyngeal swabs, because with these supplies, we can better understand where our region stands as we track the spread of this highly contagious disease. We also will be able to isolate those who are sick, even if they might be asymptomatic.
Central Virginia has never grappled with a full-on health care crisis like the coronavirus pandemic. We are living through a new reality marked by uncertainty, fear and anxiety within our health care systems and across our economy.
But in the face of a global pandemic, our health care professionals have displayed unmatched grit, selflessness and courage. We all should endeavor to follow their lead and mirror their example, because these are the virtues that will deliver us through these challenging times.
Our doctors and nurses have quickly risen to the occasion. In response, our government needs to do the same and provide them with the personal protective equipment they deserve.
Dear Abby, dear Abby,...you were too busy w/ impeachment nonsense to be serving your constituents on this pandemic when it mattered. But now that the bill has passed, thank your handlers for the Kennedy Center money, the House salaries & expenses set-aside, and tens of millions for the illegal immigrants.
My My...Ignorance and stupidity are still alive and well in the 7th. Matters not...She'll be reelected and you'll get to whine for another 2 years...
Hal Jones, Of course.
Abby is so much more engaged with working for the benefit of the entire electorate!
Contrast with Brat, who would only meet with groups of supporters.
I think the people let her speak, unlike with Brat.
Abigail is politicking.
No, she's offering a thoughtful response. Unlike heartless, ignorant snark from you, as usual.
She is politicking.
She's doing her job...One that she'll be reelected for.
One had to wade through a lot of self-congratulatory / maudlin and hysterical bull-Schiff just to get to the payoff:
"On Friday, President Donald Trump invoked his authorities under the Defense Production Act to order U.S. companies to produce ventilators. This move was long overdue, but it’s nowhere near the final step in addressing critical equipment shortages."
She should have led with:
"I am Abby Spanberger - and I've been on lots of conference calls because there's a crisis, and I really REALLY care!"
(P.S. Trump wants people to die.)
I am an 8th grade gradiate - and I approve of this rewrite.
Yes you write like an 8th grade graduate....Trump's bungled his CV19 response and you still babble...Spanberger is doing what she can to push the Trump Administration....That's her job.....Unlike Trump who's bragging about ratings as Americans die
I guess Tommie has missed all this bi-partisan town halls Abby has been conducting around Richmond in her active sponsorship of bills to reduce the cost of medication for all Americans.
He obviously preferred Brat who ran from soccer moms afraid the would “get up” in his “grill”.
And Tommie, just as obviously, lost.
Gradiate? That eighth-grade education shows.
Every evening we tune in to another episode of the free Trump re-election infomercials complete with suppliers of medical goods who stroke Trump’s ego with lickspittle comments about his excellent leadership. Then we look at ABC NEWS to see what really is going on: The overflowing hospitals, nurses and doctors without PPE, patients dying for lack of medical equipment. Fiction from the White House, reality from the medical front.
We are really paying for the seven weeks of inattention and inactivity when we could and should have prepared. And we are paying the price at the undertakers and the refrigerated trucks that hold the dead.
Thank you, Mr “President.”
2 twits and a troll triggered - by an 8th grade gradiate…
[cool]
Abigail Spanberger is a class act. You Tom...I don't think so.
Abigail Spanberger …. if Hillary were President, with your guidance, and expertise, combined with the support of folks like Melissa and ~~~Bob ….. everything would be back to normal by now, with everyone enjoying free college, and healthcare. Hallelujah and Period.
There is ZERO DOUBT that it wouldn't be this bad... We are the proverbial two pigs that built their houses of straw... They are the Trumps of PIG WORLD... Unprepared and late to the party... In other words??? Asleep at the wheel... Just watching... Uh huh??? ~~~ Bob
Spacy Peter didn’t go far enough. If Hillary were president coronavirus would not have shut down the country or tanked the stock market. She would have handled it as promptly and decisive as President Obama handled both Swine flu and Ebola, also without shutting down the country or tanking the stock market.
Annnnnnd touchè!
"Five years ago, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tried to plug a crucial hole in its preparations for a global pandemic, signing a $13.8 million contract with a Pennsylvania manufacturer to create a low-cost, portable, easy-to-use ventilator that could be stockpiled for emergencies.
This past September, with the design of the new Trilogy Evo Universal finally cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, HHS ordered 10,000 of the ventilators for the Strategic National Stockpile at a cost of $3,280 each.
But as the pandemic continues to spread across the globe, there is still not a single Trilogy Evo Universal in the stockpile.
Instead last summer, soon after the FDA’s approval, the Pennsylvania company that designed the device — a subsidiary of the Dutch appliance and technology giant Royal Philips N.V. — began selling two higher-priced commercial versions of the same ventilator around the world....
"An HHS spokeswoman told ProPublica that Philips had agreed to make the Trilogy Evo Universal ventilator “as soon as possible.” However, a Philips spokesman said the company has no plan to even begin production anytime this year.
Instead, Philips is negotiating with a White House team led by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to build 43,000 more complex and expensive hospital ventilators for Americans stricken by the virus."
https://www.propublica.org/article/taxpayers-paid-millions-to-design-a-low-cost-ventilator-for-a-pandemic-instead-the-company-is-selling-versions-of-it-overseas
Yet another Trump administration bungle that will translate into lives lost.
Sorry, Abigail, but you voted to impeach Trump and there are only two things he loves in this world: Donald Trump and REVENGE so no medical equipment for Virginia, same as Michigan... ~~~ Bob
