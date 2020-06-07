I received an email from a 97-year-old member of the congregation that I serve. I normally do not read the chain emails that people send. Many are amusing or reflective, but I try not to get lost in my inbox. I pay attention, however, when a 97-year-old member sends me a note.
This chain message, “Enough is enough,” listed nearly 30 African American women and men who died at the hands of people who served as or acted as police. The actions that followed each incident seemed to be an inconsistent application of justice. The cover-ups, public relations miscues, delayed indictments and/or acquittals sent an unwritten message: Some lives matter more than others.
Another phenomenon of late has been the recent barrage of press and social media statements from celebrities, corporations, universities and their coaches (and even a video game publisher). The statements serve as placeholders for the anger that exists in American life. They attempt to reconcile the tension between our current unrest, its causes and the world that we desire.
We all realize, however, that the answers we seek require more than our emails and statements of concern. Producing justice in our nation demands reforms to our national consciousness around core American values and how they should be applied.
In a time when our anxieties are high, we might be prone to become more tribal and insecure. Individual liberties start to matter more than the safety and well-being of the whole body politic. Conversations about individual rights, however, only seem to matter when people who feel entitled want to impose them upon other people.
As an African American man, I wonder how comfortable people would feel if I had a desire to stand near the state Capitol with a permit-sanctioned semi-automatic weapon in the name of individual rights.
To be sure, I value my individual rights. I do not want anyone to tell me how, where, what and when I should worship.
At the same time, I do not want my freedoms to endanger, intimidate or curtail the freedoms and quality of life of my neighbors and extended community.
At our moral foundation should be a belief that everybody matters. What if this was the principle that informed our laws, our policies and our practices — our economics and our politics? One goal that should come from the widely publicized murders of our fellow American citizens is a real conversation about human rights.
Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery had rights as citizens and as people. Their humanity matters. The recent outbreaks of resistance, protests and anger-infused violence might make sense to few people, save the people who initiated them. The anger is justified. The violence is wrong. It also is difficult for some people to imagine what it feels like to be in the body of a person who is a racial or ethnic minority.
Our history textbooks tell us only a portion of the story. The rest of the story is lived in visceral memories and traditions scorched with the enduring presence of racism in our nation’s history. Family stories of days past make me question how my ancestors in Tennessee and Mississippi stayed sane. The unrest does have a lineage.
After reading numerous emails and press statements about what we have witnessed in this nation, I am convinced of one thing: Chain emails and press statements will not solve our crises. These written reflections started as an email to the congregation.
I thought that I would offer one practical solution. I changed my mind. There are too many complexities and layers to what we are facing in our country.
I am glad that people and companies are saying something against the violence that was committed against George Floyd. I am glad to see people work through their frustrations — especially 97-year-old church mothers. There is something else that this moment requires. How many people are committed to a cultural shift — a remapping of values that will privilege and care for all people?
The real solution will not necessarily be televised or tweeted. It will not have corporate branding.
When we are committed to the inconvenience of believing that everybody matters, things will change. When we embody that belief, life will be different. Yes, we might have to suffer some losses in our new way of being human.
Fewer members in the pews. Fewer donors. Fewer friends and networking opportunities. Fewer votes and privileges. Fewer profits. And, maybe, fewer angry chain emails and conciliatory press statements in the process.
