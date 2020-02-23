A South Side resident in the 9th District wishes she could be more involved in her local community. Without a car, the journey on the bus from the Chesterfield Square apartment complex to the Huguenot Community Center takes an hour and a half. Driving would take just nine minutes.
This is the reality of our current transit system south of the James River. At best, a bus on the south side arrives every 15 minutes during the day along an artery to downtown. These routes make up the high-frequency corridors that include Hull Street, Semmes Avenue and historic Route 1. Beyond these three streets and down to the Chesterfield County line, movement is limited to just hourly routes, most of which cease service shortly after 10 p.m. on weekdays and weekends alike. Frequent service along those main corridors also drops off after 7 p.m.
Treating South Side as somehow lesser than the rest of the city is not a new phenomenon in Richmond. Look at the area’s utter lack of sidewalks, which disproportionately limits the ability of children, the elderly and the disabled to get around their neighborhoods on foot. A modern, forward-thinking state capital would not simply resign itself to leaving half of the city disconnected, its residents essentially stranded.
Thankfully, the GRTC Transit System (GRTC) has a plan. In 2018, our region’s sole transit provider published the Transit Development Plan (TDP), laying out many possible improvements to the network, if only there were more funding. The document, which predates the success of the Pulse, is a guide to adding incremental frequency increases and extended service on local routes over the next decade.
The top recommended changes include extending frequent service beyond 10 p.m. and maintaining high 15-minute frequencies on routes 1, 2 and 3 at night and on Sundays. The Route 20 Orbital — from Highland Park through City Stadium to Belt Boulevard — would be due for an upgrade from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes as well. Studies show that 15-minute frequencies are the minimum we need to provide if people are to choose to rely on transit. Although the plan doesn’t call for any new South Side routes or the much-needed North-South Pulse line, its many recommendations have the advantage of being overwhelmingly feasible.
Fortunately, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Henrico County have fast-tracked many items in the development plan, including extending Route 87 to 10 p.m. on weeknights and taking Route 19 out to the Short Pump Town Center on West Broad Street almost two years ahead of schedule, respectively. Chesterfield will join in by operating Route 111 to John Tyler Community College beginning on March 16. In each locality, we have evidence that better regional mobility need not to take until 2028 to achieve.
Successful transit in South Side must expand beyond frequent service along only three main corridors. Turning up the frequency of routes, like the 87 that navigate bendy streets, from hourly to every half hour, would boost ridership. Doubling customers’ opportunities to ride and halving potential wait times is a surefire strategy to increase confidence in GRTC on a side of the city that has been long overlooked.
As we look toward a future north-south Pulse line, we must evaluate the local bus service network that will support it. The goal of any new transit investments should be to move more people from both sides of the river more frequently, all week long. We cannot leave people waiting for an hour when they need to get home, to a community center or to work from this secondary spine. To address Richmond’s long history of inequity, now is the time to beef up the network.
This budget season, the mayor and the Richmond City Council must act with courage and allocate more money to multimodal transportation. Not everyone in South Side needs to get downtown. Many people just need to get around their own neighborhood, which is why we must invest in our collector routes. With more funding comes the possibility to expedite improvements outlined in the TDP that will, in turn, revolutionize mobility in South Side and across the city as a whole.
We are all part of one Richmond, no matter which side of the river we live on. Therefore, we all deserve equitable, frequent transportation. GRTC’s 17% ridership gain is no miracle. It is the result of sound investments in the mobility of our region. Let there be no doubt that whenever the GRTC gives high-quality transit to us Richmonders, we use it.
